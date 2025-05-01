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Multiple Choice
Which of the following genomic variations can be detected through DNA fingerprinting?
A
SNPs
B
Simple sequence repeats
C
Large scale deletions
D
Minisatellites
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA fingerprinting is a technique used to identify individuals based on unique patterns in their DNA.
Recognize that DNA fingerprinting primarily focuses on detecting variations in repetitive DNA sequences, such as minisatellites and microsatellites.
Minisatellites, also known as variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs), are sequences that vary in length between individuals and are highly polymorphic, making them ideal for DNA fingerprinting.
Simple sequence repeats (SSRs), also known as microsatellites, are similar to minisatellites but consist of shorter repeat units. They can also be used in DNA fingerprinting but are not the primary focus.
Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and large-scale deletions are not typically detected by traditional DNA fingerprinting methods, as these techniques are not designed to identify single base changes or large chromosomal alterations.
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