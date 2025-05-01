Multiple Choice
Suppose that in unicorns, two autosomal loci, A and B, assort independently. If a unicorn with genotype AaBb is crossed with aabb, what proportion of the offspring are expected to have the genotype aabb?
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Which of the following Mendel's postulates states that alleles separate in the formation of gametes?
What is the official genetics term for the second generation of offspring?
How was Mendel able to derive postulates concerning the behavior of 'unit factors' during gamete formation when he could not directly observe them?
Describe Mendel's conclusions about how traits are passed from generation to generation.