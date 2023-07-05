During gel electrophoresis, DNA molecules can easily be separated according to size because all DNA molecules have the same charge-to-mass ratio and the same shape (long rod). Would you expect RNA molecules to behave in the same manner as DNA during gel electrophoresis? Why or why not?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
87
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner