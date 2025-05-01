Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) is an autosomal recessive condition characterized by moderate to severe sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light. Patients develop multiple skin lesions on UV-exposed skin, and skin cancers often develop as a result. XP is caused by deficient repair of DNA damage from UV exposure. Many genes are known to be involved in repair of UV-induced DNA damage, and several of these genes are implicated in XP. What genetic phenomenon is illustrated by XP?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutagens wedges between DNA bases to disrupt the helix structure?
A
Base analogs
B
Alylating agents
C
Intercalating agents
D
UV light
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of mutagens: Mutagens are agents that cause changes in the DNA sequence. They can be physical, chemical, or biological in nature.
Identify the types of mutagens listed: Base analogs, alkylating agents, intercalating agents, and UV light.
Define intercalating agents: These are molecules that insert themselves between the base pairs in the DNA double helix, causing structural distortion.
Recognize the effect of intercalating agents: By wedging between DNA bases, they disrupt the normal helical structure, potentially leading to frameshift mutations during DNA replication.
Conclude that intercalating agents are the correct answer: They specifically wedge between DNA bases, unlike the other mutagens listed, which have different mechanisms of action.
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Textbook Question
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In the context of induced mutations, the most characteristic DNA damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation is which of the following?
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In the context of induced mutations, what is the primary way UV light damages DNA?
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Which of the following mutagens alters base affinities by adding an alkyl group?
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Which of the following mutations would have the least effect on an individual?
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Identify two general ways chemical mutagens can alter DNA. Give examples of these two mechanisms.
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