Multiple Choice
In the context of induced mutations, the most characteristic DNA damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation is which of the following?
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Which of the following mutagens wedges between DNA bases to disrupt the helix structure?
Which of the following mutagens alters base affinities by adding an alkyl group?
Identify two general ways chemical mutagens can alter DNA. Give examples of these two mechanisms.
How do we know that certain chemicals and wavelengths of radiation induce mutations in DNA?
Nitrous acid and 5-bromodeoxyuracil (BrdU) alter DNA by different mechanisms. What type of mutation does each compound produce?