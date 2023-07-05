Skip to main content
Genetics11. TranslationTranslation
Problem 42
For the sequences given in the following list, indicate whether DNA replication, transcription, pre-mRNA processing, or translation will be most immediately affected by deletion of the sequence. As precisely as you can, specify what step of the process is directly affected by the deletion.

a. start codon
b. TATA box
c. 5' splice site
d. ori sequence
e. -10 consensus sequence
f. Shine–Dalgarno sequence
g. 5' cap
h. termination sequence

