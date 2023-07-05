Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsQTL Mapping
1:30 minutes
Problem 29d
In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁×F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁×cavefish and F₁×lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:

Based on the results of the F₁ backcross with lakefish, is your explanation supported? Explain.

