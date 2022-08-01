Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about transfer RNA. So transfer RNA, which is shorthand is T. R. N. A. And this is responsible for translating a code on. So those three nucleotides into a single amino acid. So this is the adapter so to speak of between the code in itself and the amino acid. So the structure of a TR N. A. On it is it kind of looks like a cloverleaf. Some people say it's an L. Shape. Um but essentially it has two main regions that you need to know about. The first is an anti code on and this is actually a sequence. Um So it's an RNA sequence because T RNA is made up of RNA which makes sense. So it's an RNA sequence and this RNA sequences complementary to the code on in which it um translates. So if the code on is A C. C. Then the anti code on would be what it would be you because we're working with our N. A G G. So this would be on the T. R N. A. If it attaches the amino acid to this code on then on the other side of the T RNA, it has an amino acid attachment site. This is where the amino acid attaches so that it can be transferred during the translation process. Now T RNA doesn't exist with just amino acids on it. T RNA is just an RNA. So there has to be an enzyme that actually adds the amino acids onto it. And so that is called an amino acid L. T. RNA synthetic and this is the enzyme that attaches amino acids onto T. RNA is now there are 20 different amino asshole T RNA synthesis synthesis one for every single amino acid. So this not one enzyme that does all of them, there's 20 of them, one for each amino acid. And when we have a T. RNA that has an amino acid attached onto it, we call that T. R. N. A charged so charged T. RNA has amino acid on. So this is what um T RNA looks like. This is going back up. This is why people say it looks like a clover leaf and this is why people say it looks like an L. You can say whatever you want to but this is entirely RNA. So the anti code in region is here in gray. You can see it here and so this is the anti coat on and the amino acid binding site is here in this like gold ish yellow color. So that's where the amino acid binds onto. And so understanding TR days and how they work super important to understanding translation. So with that let's not move on.

