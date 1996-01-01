When challenged with a low oxygen environment, known as hypoxia, the body produces a hormone called erythropoietin (EPO), which then stimulates red blood cell production to carry more oxygen. Transcription of the gene encoding EPO is dependent upon the hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), which is a transcriptional activator. However, HIF alone is not sufficient to activate EPO. For example, Wang et al. (2010. PLOS ONE 5: e10002) showed that HIF recruits another protein called p300 to an enhancer for the EPO gene. Furthermore, deletion of p300 significantly impaired transcription of the EPO gene in response to hypoxia. Given that p300 is a type of histone acetyl transferase, how might p300 influence transcription of the EPO gene?