Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation Practice Problems
Which of the following changes is necessary to permit the expression of a eukaryotic gene in a bacterial cell?
Which of the following is a possible explanation of a eukaryotic gene which fails to produce a functional protein when incorporated into a bacterial chromosome?
Bacteria undergo coupled transcription and translation while this process is not possible in single-celled eukaryotes e.g. yeast. Why?
Which of the following types of chromatin can switch between a condensed and less condensed state depending on the needs of the cell?
Over most of the cell cycle, heterochromatin remains highly condensed, with the exception of:
The process of changing the DNA structure to allow or prevent access to the genetic information is termed:
Prader-Willi syndrome is a condition in which a region of chromosome 15 becomes "unstable", thereby, affecting gene expression regulation. Which of the following cases will cause the occurrence of Prader-Willi syndrome?
___________________ is a genetic disease attributed to the loss of imprinted genomic material within the paternal 15q11.2-13 locus.
Choose which of the following statements are true:
I. Methylation of the glucocorticoid receptor (NR3C1) in the placenta is associated with infant cry acoustics
II. Exposure to stress has no effect on DNA methylation and disease phenotypes
III. Cortisol and corticosterone are the primary hormones responsible for the stress response
IV. Most DNA methylation is essential for normal development
Which of the following histone modifications relaxes the grip of histones on DNA, thereby altering the structure of chromatin?
Which of the following proteins participates in histone modification by adding chemical groups to histones?
Abnormal regulation of which of the following enzyme classes has been associated with a variety of cancer subtypes?
Genes with methylated CpG sequences within promoters are transcriptionally __________.
BRCA1 is the gene associated with breast cancer. In normal cells, the promoter region of the BRCA1 gene is ______. However, in cases of breast cancer, its promoter region is ______.
Children who are born through assisted reproductive technology (ART) have an increased risk for:
Which of the following is the epigenetic change that occurs during the establishment of heterochromatin at a centromere?
What is the possible consequence of hypomethylation of repetitive sequences such as LINEs and SINEs?
Which of the following statements about Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome (BWS) is true?
The monoallelic expression in which either the maternal or paternal allele is expressed is called:
Which histone H3 modification is related to mRNA processing and transcriptional elongation?
Which of the following compounds provides an acetyl group during the acetylation of lysine?
Which histone H3 modification is necessary for the chromatin-remodeling complexes to be recruited to the promoter regions of genes?
Which of the following modifications of histone H3 is associated with the formation of heterochromatin and gene silencing?
Which of the following is a consequence of having nucleosomes that are spaced closely together?
γ-globin is expressed during fetal development, but becomes silenced in adults due to methylation of cytidine in a CpG island in or near the promoter. Which of the following do you believe will stimulate its expression in adult patients if incorporated into DNA?
The miRNAs are products of miRNA genes and are transcribed in the nucleus. How do they differ from mRNAs?
Enhancers and promoters are both regulatory elements that control the transcription of genes. Enhancers can be found at: