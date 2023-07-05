Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceInheritance in Diploids and Haploids
A couple and some of their relatives are screened for Gaucher disease in a community-based screening program. The woman is homozygous for the dominant allele, represented by G. The woman's father, sister, and paternal grandmother are heterozygous carriers of the mutant allele, represented by g. Her paternal grandfather, her mother, and both of her mother's parents are homozygous for the dominant allele. The man is heterozygous and he has a brother with Gaucher disease. The man's parents and grandparents have not been tested, but it is known that none of them has Gaucher disease.

Draw a pedigree of this family, including the woman, the man, their siblings, parents, and grandparents.

