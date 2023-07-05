Skip to main content
Genetics11. TranslationTranslation
Problem 7
Assuming that each nucleotide in an mRNA is 0.34 nm long, how many triplet codes can simultaneously occupy the space in a ribosome that is 20 nm in diameter?

