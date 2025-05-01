Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of natural selection?
A
A neutral mutation is carried from generation to generation
B
A rabbit migrated to a new location and brought new alleles to the endogenous rabbit population
C
A mutation causes a finch to develop a stronger beak, which makes it more likely to grow, survive, and reproduce.
D
One allele becomes fixed in a population due to random genetic drift over time.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of natural selection: Natural selection is a process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring. It involves differential survival and reproduction due to variations in traits.
Analyze the options given: Evaluate each scenario to determine if it involves differential survival and reproduction based on advantageous traits.
Option 1: A neutral mutation is carried from generation to generation. Neutral mutations do not affect an organism's ability to survive or reproduce, so this is not an example of natural selection.
Option 2: A rabbit migrated to a new location and brought new alleles to the endogenous rabbit population. This describes gene flow, not natural selection, as it involves the movement of alleles between populations.
Option 3: A mutation causes a finch to develop a stronger beak, which makes it more likely to grow, survive, and reproduce. This is an example of natural selection, as the mutation provides a survival advantage, leading to increased reproduction.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In population genetics, which process directly produces gene flow between populations and can change allelic frequencies?
110
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms describes a change in allelic frequency due to random disappearance of genes in a small population?
648
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
A group of finches live on a small, isolate island. One day, a few finches travel to a distant island and start a new population of finches. This type of change in a population is called what?
651
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Random mating and Inbreeding
447
views
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck
496
views
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Natural selection and Genetic drift
368
views