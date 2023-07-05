The highlighted sequence shown below is the one originally used to produce the B chain of human insulin in E. coli. The sequence of the human gene encoding the B chain of insulin was later determined from a cDNA isolated from a human pancreatic cDNA library and is also shown below, without highlighting. Explain the differences between the two sequences.



ATGTTCGTCAATCAGCACCTTTGTGGTTCTCACCTCGTTGAAGCTTTGTACCTTGTTTGCGGTGAACGTGGTTTCTTCTACACTCCTAAGACTTAA



GCCTTTGTGAACCAACACCTGTGCGGCTCACACCTGGTGGAAGCTCTCTACCTAGTGTGCGGGGAACGAGGCTTCTTCTACACACCCAAGACCCGC