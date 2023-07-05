Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsGenetic Cloning
2:41 minutes
Problem 28a
Textbook Question

The highlighted sequence shown below is the one originally used to produce the B chain of human insulin in E. coli. The sequence of the human gene encoding the B chain of insulin was later determined from a cDNA isolated from a human pancreatic cDNA library and is also shown below, without highlighting. Explain the differences between the two sequences.

ATGTTCGTCAATCAGCACCTTTGTGGTTCTCACCTCGTTGAAGCTTTGTACCTTGTTTGCGGTGAACGTGGTTTCTTCTACACTCCTAAGACTTAA

GCCTTTGTGAACCAACACCTGTGCGGCTCACACCTGGTGGAAGCTCTCTACCTAGTGTGCGGGGAACGAGGCTTCTTCTACACACCCAAGACCCGC

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
7:43m

Watch next

Master Genetic Cloning with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:43
Genetic Cloning
Kylia Goodner
139
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.