In a coding experiment using repeating copolymers (as demonstrated in Table 13.3), the following data were obtained:
Copolymer Codons Produced Amino Acids in Polypeptide
AG AGA, GAG Arg, Glu
AAG AGA, AAG, GAA Lys, Arg, Glu
AGG is known to code for arginine. Taking into account the wobble hypothesis, assign each of the four codons produced in the experiment to its correct amino acid.
