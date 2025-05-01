Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not an example of a prokaryotic promoter sequence?
A
TATA Box
B
Pribnow Box
C
35bp consensus sequence
D
-40-60 upstream consensus sequence
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a promoter sequence: Promoter sequences are regions of DNA that initiate transcription of a particular gene. In prokaryotes, these sequences are crucial for the binding of RNA polymerase and the initiation of transcription.
Identify common prokaryotic promoter sequences: In prokaryotes, typical promoter sequences include the Pribnow Box (also known as the -10 sequence) and the -35 consensus sequence. These sequences are recognized by the sigma factor of RNA polymerase.
Recognize the TATA Box: The TATA Box is a promoter sequence commonly found in eukaryotes, not prokaryotes. It is located approximately 25-30 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site in eukaryotic genes.
Evaluate the given options: Compare each option to the known prokaryotic promoter sequences. The Pribnow Box and the 35bp consensus sequence are typical prokaryotic promoter sequences.
Determine which option is not a prokaryotic promoter sequence: Based on the information, identify the TATA Box as the sequence that is not an example of a prokaryotic promoter sequence.
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Related Practice
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How do transcription and translation differ between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
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Which of the following statements best describes the termination of transcription in prokaryotes?
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In prokaryotic transcription initiation, bacterial RNA polymerase (with its sigma factor) binds directly to which DNA element to begin transcription?
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In most bacteria, how many distinct RNA polymerases are responsible for transcribing all classes of RNA (mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA)?
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Textbook Question
The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
Assume this region contains a gene transcribed in a bacterium. Identify the location of promoter consensus sequences and of the transcription termination sequence.
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Textbook Question
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Determine the consensus sequence for the Pribnow box from these sequences.
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