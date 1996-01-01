Transcription in Prokaryotes Practice Problems
The mRNA transcript obtained from the transcription of a gene segment involved in the termination of transcription contains a GC-rich hairpin structure followed by a stretch of uracil (U) nucleotides in the mRNA transcript near its end. Which of the following sequences represents the base pair sequence of the template strand of that DNA segment?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts?
Which of the following is a key difference between the bacterial promoters and eukaryotic promoters transcribed by RNA polymerase II?
The presence of a GC-rich sequence followed by a series of A residues in the DNA template strand results in the termination of transcription because:
The base pair sequence of a coding DNA strand is given below:
5'-TACGTATCCATCGCTCA- 3'
Which of the following would be the sequence of mRNA transcribed from the template strand of that DNA segment?
In Prokaryotes, transcription promoter sequences are DNA sequences that are located upstream of the gene and are responsible for initiating transcription. One such promoter sequence is Pribnow box which is located 10 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site and is critical for the recognition and binding of RNA polymerase. Which of the following consensus sequences typically represents it?
A mutant strain of E. coli carries a mutation in the CAP protein (catabolite activator protein) that completely inactivates in medium lacking glucose. This mutation is most likely to affect:
In RNA polymerase-directed transcription, during elongation, aspartyl residues (asp)along with Mg2+ ions coordinate the phosphates of the ribonucleotides. The overall reaction is (NMP)n +NTP → (NMP)n+1 +PPi. Which of the following is correct about the first and second Mg2+ ions?