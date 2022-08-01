Meiosis Overview

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about mitosis. So first let's do an overview of mitosis mitosis is this is the type of cell division and it creates daughter cells with half the genetic material of the starting cell. Because there are two divisions in mitosis. The first division is called reduction. All division. And this is where the genetic material is reduced by half. And the reason that it doesn't stop here and needs an extra division is because even though the genetic material is reduced by half there's still two copies of every chromosome. And so you have to have a second division called equatorial division. And this is when each of those sister chroma tips get their own cell. So my Asus will start with a deployed cell has two copies of everything and end with a half Lloyd cell with one copy. Now there are many different chromosomal forms that happened during mitosis and people get really confused on what we're talking about. So at the beginning of my Asus you start with homologous chromosomes and we've talked about this a lot. But essentially this is what you start with. So these are homologous chromosomes right? There's two of them but they have the same genes on them. So if I were to label them say T. And T. They have the same genes. They may have different alleles but it's the same gene right after D. N. A. Is replicated. So you get another copy have each one. So you get two big tees and two little tease. These are sister committed. So the two big tease. Our sister committed and the two little teas are now sister promenades now it's called by violent when you have the pair of homologous chromosome. So here is by violent. You have a tetrapod referring to all four chroma tits that are formed after replication and you have a diet. And this refers to two sisters promoted. So these two either the black or the red pair. So um, those are the two, the three or the four really different terms that you'll see and it's important to understand the difference. So here we have my Asus let me back up and if it'll let me there it goes. Um and so you start off with homologous chromosomes which these are drawn kind of odd. But these two are the homologous chromosomes and the bigger ones of the homologous chromosomes, they get replicated. And when they do that ends up with these um structures were most more commonly used to seeing. Right. But the homologous chromosomes stay the same. So here we have the homologous chromosomes, these two and these two but now there's an extra copy of each side. So the first thing that happens is you divide the cell and what you notice is you only get one copy of each homologous chromosome. And so because you only have one copy you have to sister chroma tides on each one, right? One sister committed into but you still only have one big and one little this means that this is half Lloyd. And if because you have essentially T. T. And Z. Z. And uh T. T. And C. Z. Essentially that's what we're saying. So because you have the same chromosome, it's just multiple copies of it. That makes it happen Lloyd. And then after mitosis, what happens is um you get one copy. So this has TZ TZ TZ TZ. So these are also half Lloyd and they just have one chromosome. Now people get really confused so I want to make sure that this is clear. So when you start off, you start off off with homologous chromosomes. So you start off with Big T. And Little Tea and we'll just label these Malaga's chromosomes. These aren't representing jeans, these are representing chromosomes after replication you get two big tease and too little tease because each homologous chromosome was replicated after my Asus one. What you get is you get two cells, one with two big tease and one with two little tease. This is half Lloyd because you have the same type of chromosome. Yeah, you have two copies of it. You could have 40 billion copies of it. Right? If you have 40 billion big tease, it's still half Lloyd because all you have is a big T. You don't have a big T. And little Tea. Which is what you started with. People get very confused. I get a lot of questions. You know why is after my Asus one, why the cells have Floyd? It's because you only have one, you only have one type of chromosome, You just have multiple copies of it. Then after my Asus to what happens is you get four cells you get big t big t little t little T. And so these are also half Lloyd but now you just have one copy of it instead of two. So this is super important understand how the chromosomes change and why after my Asus one it's half Lloyd and not deployed. Because you will probably be asked that question at some point, professors like to use it to trip students up. So after bios this one the cells are half Lloyd. So with that let's now turn the page and get to my Asus steps.

