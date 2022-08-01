Meiosis Steps

Okay, so now let's talk about the steps of mitosis. So mitosis is completed in two parts. And luckily for us, each one of these parts is followed by either one or two. So we know what's going on. So the first step is pro phase one. So this is happening in my Asus one. And there are five steps in pro phase one. And here they are. I usually bunch of the names. Um but there's the five steps and there's different things that happen in them. So in the first one, the chroma tin begins condensing in the second one. What happens is this complex called the synaptic synaptic momentum complex forms because the chromosomes are aligning and the Houma logs are actually coming together. So we always are given this picture of chromosomes and they look perfectly lined up together. But normally in the cell they're actually like not condemn they don't look like our typical representation of chromosomes. They're just kind of long streams that float around. They're not paired or anything. So in pro phase one. And especially in the Z. Go name a stage of pro phase one. This is when they start pairing together in forming what's called the synaptic mental complex. Then you have the third step. This is where crossing over occurs. So crossing over is the really important part that we talked about a lot that happens with genetic recombination. And so crossing over happens in this step of aosis. This will likely be a question. So know that crossing over happens here. And so what happens is this guy's mata form and this is the structure that forms between chromosomes that are exchanging information through crossing over and you can actually see these connections between the chromosomes at this point, then you have the chromosomes that are just sort of staying here. And then in the very last step the chromosomes begin to pull apart. But they can't really yet because the guy's mata that helped them crossing over are still there. So it's keeping them together and that's really important because if they pulled apart now you wouldn't have proper diagnosis. But because those kids matter keeping keeping the chromosomes together, it's it's good news. So here we have the beginning of May aosis you've had DNA replications, you have a green and a green. So these are replicated, read and read replication has happened. And then you have these exchange of materials here where crossing over has occurred and this occurs in this stage. So then we go to meta phase one. So the chromosomes are now or the tetrapods now, right because you have four because they've been replicated are lining up at the meta face plate and the homologous chromosomes lie on either side. So what happened is we started off with homologous chromosomes right then they got replicated now. When they got replicated, they're still homologous chromosomes. Right? So if we were to label these chromosomes, it would be like this. So they have the same genes on them. They may have different alleles, but they're homologous chromosomes. So what happens is when they line up in the middle, this is the middle. So the homologous chromosomes line up on either side of the metal faceplate while the sister chroma tides are on the same side, supposed to say saying same side of the metal faceplate. So then so you can see this here in this image. So here's the metal faceplate. So these chromosomes go to this cell and these go to this cell. Now when that happens you get one cell that has T. T. On one cell that has T. T. And so these are happily remember remember this. So but that hasn't happened yet. We're still there still lined up in the middle. So then we have an A. Phase one. The diocese begin to separate into one pole. This is called disjunction. When the homologous chromosomes separate properly. Non disjunction happens when the separation doesn't occur properly. So here's the meta phase play and we have two chromosome here and that each one separates like this. That would be disjunction. But if we had chromosomes here or like this and these three separated this way and this one separated that way, that would be non disjunction. And it does happen. It causes a lot of different genetic disorder. So it definitely can happen. Now separation is beginning and anNA phase um tele phase, they're pretty much at opposite poles now and the nuclear membrane is beginning to reform around them and then you have psychokinesis which separates the cytoplasm and actually forms to cells. So here is what is pretty much a mix between anna phase and tell a phase. And you can see that the chromosomes have now separated to the opposite end of the pole inside of genesis is happening here and we'll pinch these into two cells. So now we're starting with the two cells here and we're on to mayo sis two. So what happens is you have pro phase two and that lets us know we're in my Asus two. This is really a short phase. Um pretty much the cells look like this here. Um Nothing super big happens here. It's usually very short, sometimes almost non existent. Then the chromosomes go to meta phase. So now the sister chrome it'd. So before we had the chromosomes like this lined up on the meta face plate right now because this has gone into its own cell. So for so for mitosis, to what happens is the sister chromosomes line up on the metal faceplate. So this is my Asus one and this is my Asus two. And this is the difference between the two. So you can see here that now the chromosome the sister chroma tides are lined up in the middle. So what will happen is here's the meta phase plate. So these two sister chroma tides will go to this cell and these two sister chromosomes will go to this cell and the same happens for the other sell these two chroma tides go to this, sell these two chroma tides go to this cell go this way. So I don't have a great image for this. It's a little confusing. You can if you compare the actual sister chromosomes here you'll see that their their colors are exactly the same. But essentially and a face to the sister chromosomes begin separating tele face to the chromosomes go to each pole and then you have side of kinesis again and this creates for half fluid cells. So I've drawn to here but there would be four with the same amount of chromosomes in them. And you can say that you know like I said before these two sister chroma tides go to one cell. So that would be this cell here. Whereas these two sister chroma kids on this side of the metal faceplate go into this cell and the same for the other cell as well. So these are happy. So if I were to draw this this would be T T T. T. So just to review it's been a second reviewing start off with two homologous chromosomes. I'll write it like this and I'll draw it like this. Oh I wanted to do a different color. Hold on. So here we go. Then replication occurs. So then you get two copies right Then you get my Asus one Right and that's that that creates four cells. So the meta phase play is here or here the face plate. So once I get this one sells get fat or this this however you like it. Then you have my Asus two. These are hap Lloyd. Remember Because you have one type of chromosome even though you have two copies you can have 40 copies could still be one type. Um so it's happily then you have my Asus to where you get four cells. So that would be big t big t little t little T. Or if you like the chromosome drawing two black and two red which is also hap Lloyd because you either have black or red not both together. These are deployed. So hopefully you understand the difference between deployed and hap Lloyd and why um this is how May Asus works. So this is these are the steps of mitosis so hopefully that makes sense. Um So with that let's not move on.

Hide transcripts