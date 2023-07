The restriction enzymes XhoI and SalI cut their specific sequences as shown below:



Xhol 5'-C TCGAG-3'

3'-GAGCT C-5'

Sall 5'-G TCGAC-3'

3'-CAGCT G-5'



Can the sticky ends created by XhoI and SalI sites be ligated? If yes, can the resulting sequences be cleaved by either XhoI or SalI?