An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.



Hfr strain 1 oriT met ala lac gal

Duration (min) 0 2 8 13 17

Hfr strain 2 oriT met leu thr azi

Duration (min) 0 2 7 10 17

Hfr strain 3 oriT gal pro trp azi

Duration (min) 0 3 8 14 19



Write out the interrupted mating results you would expect after 20 minutes of conjugation for Hfr strains 4 and 5. Use the format shown at the beginning of this problem.