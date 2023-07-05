Skip to main content
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsGenetic Cloning
1: minutes
Problem 30b
A widely used method for calculating the annealing temperature for a primer used in PCR is 5 degrees below the melting temperature, Tₘ(°C), which is computed by the equation 81.5+0.41×(%GC)−(675/N), where %GC is the percentage of GC nucleotides in the oligonucleotide and N is the length of the oligonucleotide. Notice from the formula that both the GC content and the length of the oligonucleotide are variables. Assuming you have the following oligonucleotide as a primer,

5′-TTGAAAATATTTCCCATTGCC-3′

compute the annealing temperature for PCR. What is the relationship between  and %GC? Why? (Note: In reality, this computation provides only a starting point for empirical determination of the most useful annealing temperature.) <>

