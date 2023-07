The diploid number of the hypothetical animal Geneticus introductus is 2n = 36. Each diploid nucleus contains 3 ng of DNA in G₁.



Complete the following table by entering the number of chromosomes and amount of DNA present per cell at the end of each stage listed.



End of Cell Cycle Number of Amount of

Stage Chromosomes DNA _

Telophase I

Mitotic telophase

Telophase II