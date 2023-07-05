Hfr strains that differ in integrated F factor orientation and site of integration are used to construct consolidated bacterial chromosome maps. The data below show the order of gene transfer for five strains.



Hfr Strain Order of Gene Transfer (First → Last)

Hfr A oriT–thr–leu–azi–ton–pro–lac–ade

Hfr B oriT–mtl–xyl–mal–str–his

Hfr C oriT–ile–met–thi–thr–leu–azi–ton

Hfr D oriT–his–trp–gal–ade–lac–pro–ton

Hfr E oriT–thi–met–ile–mtl–xyl–mal–str



Draw a consolidated map of the bacterial chromosome. (Hint: Begin by placing the insertion site for Hfr A at the 2 o'clock position and arranging the genes thr–leu–azi- . . . in clockwise order.)