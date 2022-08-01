Plant HOX genes

Okay, so now let's talk about plant development and plant genes. So, so far we've all talked about animals, but plants actually contain their own set of homoerotic genes, or hawks genes. And so in arabidopsis, which is typically the model organism used for um, used to study plants. There are three classes of hawks genes. Um very easily labeled Class A. B. And C. Now in the plant class A. Forms the sea peoples. If you have a segment that's expressing A. And B, that's gonna be the pedals, you have a set of region expressing B. And C. That's gonna be the statement. And if you have a thing that's expressing only see that's going to be the carpools. Now, if you're like me and aren't really quite up today on your plant anatomy, let's let's refresh this. So, here's the plan. Obviously we know the pedals, right? There's lots of things here. Don't you don't need to know this. We're not in a plant's class. Right? But we, the things that we're interested in, we're interested in see people's pedals, statements and carpools. So here's the statement. So this is this thing here is statement, right? We have pedals which we um, did here, we have the car pulls, which is actually going to be, uh, this thing here, this green thing here is the carpal and the sea people is actually these little uh kind of baby leaves down here, the people. So these are the four things we're worried about. So if we look over here at this plant, you can see the classes are down here. So A is blue bee is yellow and see is red. So class A forms the sea people. Remember these little baby leaves down here. So if we look at where only A. Is expressed, that's that's the sea peoples. If we look at where A. And B. Are expressed. So anything with blue and yellow on it, that's gonna be the pedals, which are things we're most familiar with. If we look at B and C. So yellow and red, that's gonna be the stamen. Remember the stamen? Is this thing here? So that's there and then finally class C. Is burns the carpal which is only red and that is here carpal stay men pedal and see balls just in case you're not familiar with the plant development. Hopefully that helps. But this is plant development. They use these hawks genes as well. Um, they're just labeled Class A, B. And C. Instead of the ones that are labeled that way in fruit flies. So with that let's now move on.

