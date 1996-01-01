Developmental Patterning Genes Practice Problems
The expression of certain genes in an organism can be interdependent, and this can be tested by examining their expression in a mutant background. Which of the following is true regarding the phenotype of a fushi tarazu and engrailed double mutant?
Fushi tarazu is expressed in seven even-numbered parasegments, while engrailed is expressed in all 14 parasegments. Their interdependent expression can be tested by observing their expression in mutant backgrounds. Which of the following statements is most likely true based on the given information about gene expression in Drosophila embryogenesis?
HOX genes play an important role in development, and mutations in these genes can also be responsible for other types of developmental abnormalities. Mutations in the HOXD13 gene have been linked to:
Mutations in the SPOROCYTELESS gene are likely to cause defects in _____ development.
Which of the following genes contributes to the differentiation of microspores into pollen grains during the growth of male gametophytes in plants?
Which type of mutation is seen in the CFTR (Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator) gene that results in the production of a non-functional or less functional protein, leading to thick, sticky mucus buildup in the lungs and digestive tract?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the expected phenotypes of progeny resulting from mating a female Drosophila heterozygous for a loss-of-function bicoid allele with a male that is homozygous for this allele?
What can be inferred about the activity of maternal versus zygotic genes in early frog development based on the effects of actinomycin D, a drug that inhibits the activity of RNA polymerase II and causes development to cease before gastrulation?
Which of the following states the consequence of loss-of-function mutations in Hox genes?
What process is believed to establish the evenly spaced pattern of bristles in Drosophila?
In contrast to Drosophila, some insects (e.g., centipedes) have legs on almost every segment posterior to the head. This phenotype may be explained by:
What will be the effect of a homozygous loss-of-function mutation in the Krüppel gene on the phenotype?
How will the expression of hunchback protein be affected during embryonic development in female fruit flies with three or four copies of the bicoid gene?
What is the phenotype of an individual that is homozygous for bicoid loss-of-function alleles?
If a female fly in Drosophila melanogaster has two non-functional copies of the bicoid gene (homozygous loss-of-function allele) and she mates with a wild-type male (normal bicoid gene), What would be the expected phenotype of their progeny?
Which of the following genes, when ectopically expressed in the third head segment in Drosophila, changes the antennae into legs?
In Drosophila, how many genes are in the bithorax complex, which controls posterior thorax and abdominal development?
Which of the following Hox gene complexes control the development of head and anterior thorax in Drosophila?
In a _____ mutant background, we would expect to see that the even-skipped stripe 2 expression is shifted posteriorly, or towards the tail end of the embryo.
_____ genes are a group of genes that are expressed in broad domains along the anterior-posterior axis of the embryo and are responsible for establishing the initial pattern of gene expression.
One characteristic of the Eve regulatory sequence that contributes to the sharp boundaries of expression observed in the embryo is the presence of multiple ______ elements, including enhancers and silencers, that interact with transcription factors and other proteins to regulate gene expression.
The formation of a syncytial blastoderm in Drosophila imposes unique constraints on the mechanisms of pattern formation, including the free diffusion of molecules and limited cytoplasmic space. How were these challenges overcome?
In Drosophila, the early development of pattern formation happens in a syncytial blastoderm. How does this unique pattern formation result in a single multinucleated cytoplasm?
______ is a maternal-effect gene that is expressed in the anterior region of the developing embryo while ______ is another maternal-effect gene that is expressed in the posterior region of the developing embryo.
During vulva formation in Caenorhabditis elegans, interaction between two neighboring cells, Z1.ppp and Z4.aaa, determines which will become the gonadal anchor cell (from which the vulva forms) and which will become a precursor to the uterus. The lag-2 gene encodes the Notch signal protein, and lin-12 gene encodes the Notch receptor protein. By chance, one cell ends up secreting more of the LAG-2 protein than the other cell, which causes the neighboring cell to increase production of the LIN-12 protein. The expression of lin-12 directs selection of the uterine pathway. What will the phenotype if both the cells express excess LIN-12 protein?
During vulva formation in Caenorhabditis elegans, interaction between two neighboring cells, Z1.ppp and Z4.aaa, determines which will become the gonadal anchor cell (from which the vulva forms) and which will become a precursor to the uterus. The lag-2 gene encodes the Notch signal protein, and lin-12 gene encodes the Notch receptor protein. By chance, one cell ends up secreting more of the LAG-2 protein than the other cell, which causes the neighboring cell to increase production of the LIN-12 protein. The expression of lin-12 directs selection of the uterine pathway. What will the phenotype of homozygous recessive lin-12 mutants be?
Which of the following genes establish the anterior–posterior pattern within each segment?
In Drosophila, being homozygous for deleterious recessive mutations in zygotic genes leads to:
Which of the following genes are transcribed in the embryonic nuclei formed after fertilization?
Female Drosophila that are ___________ for deleterious recessive mutations of maternal-effect genes are sterile.
The polycomb genes control the expression of two very different sets of homeotic genes by regulating the chromatin structure of _____ genes in Arabidopsis and _____ genes in Drosophila.
Genes A, B, and C make up the majority of the homeotic gene classes that control floral development in Arabidopsis. Which of the following genes in Arabidopsis determines the distinction between sepals and petals?
In Drosophila melanogaster, the extra sex combs (Esc) gene controls the development of sex combs in males. What happens when the extra sex combs (Esc) gene is mutated in male Drosophila flies?
What is the normal structure on which the miniature tarsal structure is formed due to the ssᵃ mutation?
These genes are responsible for binding to specific DNA sequences and regulating gene expression.