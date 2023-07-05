In chickens, the presence of feathers on the legs is due to a dominant allele (F), and the absence of leg feathers is due to a recessive allele (f). The comb on the top of the head can be either pea-shaped, a phenotype that is controlled by a dominant allele (P), or a single comb controlled by a recessive allele (p). The two genes assort independently. Assume that a pure-breeding rooster that has feathered legs and a single comb is crossed with a pure-breeding hen that has no leg feathers and a pea-shaped comb. The F₁ are crossed to produce the F₂. Among the resulting F₂, however, only birds with a single comb and feathered legs are allowed to mate. These chickens mate at random to produce F₃ progeny. What are the expected genotypic and phenotypic ratios among the resulting F₃ progeny?