A fragment of a wild-type polypeptide is sequenced for seven amino acids. The same polypeptide region is sequenced in four mutants.
Wild-type polypeptide N . . . Thr–His–Ser–Gly–Leu–Lys–Ala . . . C
Mutant 1 N . . . Thr–His–Ser–Val–Leu–Lys–Ala . . . C
Mutant 2 N . . . Thr–His–Ser–C
Mutant 3 N . . . Thr–Thr–Leu–Asp–C
Mutant 4 N . . . Thr–Gln–Leu–Trp–Ile–Glu–Gly . . .
Determine the wild-type mRNA sequence.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Induced Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner