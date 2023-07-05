Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationInduced Mutations
1:52 minutes
Problem 29a
Textbook Question

A wild-type culture of haploid yeast is exposed to ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Yeast cells are plated on a complete medium, and 6 colonies (colonies numbered 1 to 6) are transferred to a new complete medium plate for further study. Four replica plates are made from the complete medium plate to plates containing minimal medium or minimal medium plus one amino acid4 (replica plates numbered 1 to 4) with the following results: Are there any colonies for which genotype information cannot be determined? If so, which colony or colonies?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
4:29m

Watch next

Master Induced Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:29
Induced Mutations
Kylia Goodner
126
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.