Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentDevelopmental Patterning Genes
Problem 23
Textbook Question

The flowering jungle plant Lacandonia schismatica, discovered in southern Mexico, has a unique floral structure. Petal-like organs are in the outer whorls surrounding a number of carpels, and stamens are in the center of the flower. Closely related species are dioecious; female plants bear flowers that resemble those of Lacandonia, but without the central stamens. What type of mutation could have resulted in the evolution of Lacandonia flowers?

