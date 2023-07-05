Skip to main content
Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses: Bacterial Conjugation
Problem 17
Five Hfr strains from the same bacterial species are analyzed for their ability to transfer genes to F⁻ recipient bacteria. The data shown below list the origin of transfer (oriT) for each strain and give the order of genes, with the first gene on the left and the last gene on the right. Use the data to construct a circular map of the bacterium.

Hfr Strain          Genes Transferred
Hfr 1                  oriT met ala lac gal
Hfr 2                  oriT met leu thr azi
Hfr 3                  oriT gal pro trp azi
Hfr 4                  oriT leu met ala lac
Hfr 5                  oriT trp azi thr leu met

