Five Hfr strains from the same bacterial species are analyzed for their ability to transfer genes to F⁻ recipient bacteria. The data shown below list the origin of transfer (oriT) for each strain and give the order of genes, with the first gene on the left and the last gene on the right. Use the data to construct a circular map of the bacterium.



Hfr Strain Genes Transferred

Hfr 1 oriT met ala lac gal

Hfr 2 oriT met leu thr azi

Hfr 3 oriT gal pro trp azi

Hfr 4 oriT leu met ala lac

Hfr 5 oriT trp azi thr leu met