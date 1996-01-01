3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
- Multiple ChoiceWhich term describes the DNA found in all of an organism's chromosomes?20views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is encoded by mitochondrial DNA?23views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of DNA is typically found in most bacterial cells?40views
- Multiple ChoiceEukaryotic chromatin is composed of which of the following macromolecules?31views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich best describes mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)?44views
- Textbook Question
Because offspring inherit the mitochondrial genome only from the mother, evolutionarily the mitochondrial genome in males encounters a dead end. The mitochondrial genome in males has no significant impact on the genetic information of future generations. Scientists have proposed that this can result in an accumulation of mutations that have a negative impact on genetic fitness of males but not females. Experiments with Drosophila support this possibility. What experimental data or evidence would you want to evaluate or consider to determine if an accumulation of mtDNA mutations negatively impacts the fitness of males of any species?665views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best explains why genes located in mitochondria and chloroplasts do not exhibit Mendelian patterns of inheritance?25views
- Multiple ChoiceIn bacteria, what typically happens to linear DNA that is not integrated into the bacterial chromosome?42views
- Multiple ChoiceProkaryotes can have small, self-replicating circular pieces of DNA known as:19views
- Textbook Question
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What observations support the endosymbiotic theory?407views
- Textbook Question
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How did the discovery of three categories of petite mutations in yeast lead researchers to postulate extranuclear inheritance of colony size?492views
- Textbook Question
How are some of the characteristics of the organelles (the mitochondria and chloroplasts) explained by their origin as ancient bacterial endosymbionts?405views
- Textbook Question
Streptomycin resistance in Chlamydomonas may result from a mutation in either a chloroplast gene or a nuclear gene. What phenotypic results would occur in a cross between a member of an mt⁺ strain resistant in both genes and a member of a strain sensitive to the antibiotic? What results would occur in the reciprocal cross?1697views
- Textbook Question
What is the evidence that transfer of DNA from the organelles to the nucleus continues to occur?412views
- Textbook Question
Draw a graph depicting the relative amounts of nuclear DNA present in the different stages of the cell cycle (G₁,S,G₂,M). On the same graph, plot the amount of mitochondrial DNA present at each stage of the cell cycle.424views