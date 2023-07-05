Skip to main content
Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids
Homocystinuria is a rare autosomal recessive condition on the RUSP list of conditions screened by newborn genetic testing. The condition results from a mutation that blocks the degradation of the amino acid methionine. The absence of a critical enzyme causes the buildup of the compound homocysteine, which is one of the intermediate compounds in the methionine breakdown pathway. Homocystinuria causes mental impairment, heart problems, seizures, eye abnormalities, and a number of other symptoms that shorten life if not treated. The condition is treated by a specialized diet that is low in methionine and by the ingestion of several supplements.

Why do you think eating a low-methionine diet is critical to controlling homocystinuria?

