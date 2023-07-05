Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceSex-Linked Genes
Problem 25d
In Drosophila, an X-linked recessive mutation, scalloped (sd), causes irregular wing margins. Diagram the F₁ and F₂ results if (a) a scalloped female is crossed with a normal male; (b) a scalloped male is crossed with a normal female. Compare these results with those that would be obtained if the scalloped gene were autosomal.

