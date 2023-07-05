When the cloned cat Carbon Copy (CC) was born (see the Now Solve This question in Section 7.4), she had black patches and white patches, but completely lacked any orange patches. The knowledgeable students of genetics were not surprised at this outcome. Starting with the somatic ovarian cell used as the source of the nucleus in the cloning process, explain how this outcome occurred.
