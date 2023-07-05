In C. elegans there are two sexes: hermaphrodite and male. Sex is determined by the ratio of X chromosomes to haploid sets of autosomes (X/A). An X/A ratio of 1.0 produces a hermaphrodite (XX), and an X/A ratio of 0.5 results in a male (XO). In the 1970s, Jonathan Hodgkin and Sydney Brenner carried out genetic screens to identify mutations in three genes that result in either XX males (tra-1, tra-2) or XO hermaphrodites (her-1). Double-mutant strains were constructed to assess for epistatic interactions between the genes (see table). Propose a genetic model of how the her and tra genes control sex determination.



Genotypeᵃ XX Phenotype XO Phenotype

Wild-type Hermaphrodite Male

tra-1ʳᵉᶜ Male Male

tra-2ʳᵉᶜ Male Male

her-1ʳᵉᶜ Hermaphrodite Hermaphrodite

tra-1ᵈᵒᵐ/+ Hermaphrodite Hermaphrodite

tra-1ʳᵉᶜ tra-2ʳᵉᶜ Male Male

tra-1ʳᵉᶜ her-1ʳᵉᶜ Male Male

tra-2ʳᵉᶜ her-1ʳᵉᶜ Male Male

tra-2ʳᵉᶜ tra-1ᵈᵒᵐ/+ Hermaphrodite Hermaphrodite

ᵃrec = recessive mutation; dom = dominant mutation.