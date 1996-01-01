12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Describe the lytic and lysogenic life cycles of λ bacteriophage. What roles do λ repressor and Cro protein play in controlling transcription from PM and PRM, and how are these roles linked to lysis and lysogeny?
