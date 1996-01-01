12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected. OR3 mutation in λ phage
