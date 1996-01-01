Early Developmental Steps Practice Problems
This is a technique that introduces random changes in the genetic material (DNA) of an organism in a non-specific manner:
One of the most significant advantages of using random mutagenesis in genetic screens is:
Dipterans are believed to have evolved from four-winged predecessors by what mechanism?
During the early development of identical twins, the split usually occurs within the first:
Why can two embryos that arise from identical twinning have phenotypic differences?
What is an example of a consequence of a gain-of-function mutation in a gene that regulates cell division?
Which of the following genes contributes to the differentiation of somatic cells during C. elegans development?
Which of the subsequent C. elegans genes controls the anterior-posterior axis during embryonic development?
HOX genes are a family of genes that play a crucial role in the development of embryos in many animals, including humans. These genes encode transcription factors, which are proteins that regulate the expression of other genes by binding to DNA. Which of the following types of developmental abnormalities are most commonly caused by HOX gene mutations?
The absence of bicoid mRNA in Drosophila eggs leads to the absence of _________ larval body parts.
Which of the following cells are the precursors to the germ cells in the adult Drosophila?
The stage during Drosophila embryogenesis in which the cleavage nuclei lie at the surface of the egg in a common cytoplasm is called:
Identify which of the following attributes of Caenorhabditis elegans makes it a model organism for studying the genetic control of development.
Which of the following cells synthesizes the LIN-3 signal protein during vulval development in C. elegans (Caenorhabditis elegans)?
Which of the following genes determines which adult structures will be formed by each body segment?
Which of the following mRNAs is in high concentration in the future anterior end of the Drosophila embryo?
Which of the following genes controls the development of specific segments in a Drosophila embryo?
The bicoid (bcd) gene is involved in the development of the anterior-posterior axis of the Drosophila embryo. If the concentration gradient of bicoid protein is traced, it shows a _______ trend from the embryo's anterior end towards the posterior end.