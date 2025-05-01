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Multiple Choice
Write the first four terms of the following geometric sequence.
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Identify the first term \(a_1\) and the common ratio \(r\) of the geometric sequence. Here, \(a_1 = \frac{3}{4}\) and \(r = \frac{2}{3}\).
Recall that each term in a geometric sequence is found by multiplying the previous term by the common ratio \(r\). The \(n\)th term is given by the formula: \(a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1}\).
Calculate the second term \(a_2\) by multiplying the first term by the common ratio: \(a_2 = a_1 \times r = \frac{3}{4} \times \frac{2}{3}\).
Calculate the third term \(a_3\) by multiplying the second term by the common ratio: \(a_3 = a_2 \times r = \left(\frac{3}{4} \times \frac{2}{3}\right) \times \frac{2}{3}\).
Calculate the fourth term \(a_4\) by multiplying the third term by the common ratio: \(a_4 = a_3 \times r = \left(\left(\frac{3}{4} \times \frac{2}{3}\right) \times \frac{2}{3}\right) \times \frac{2}{3}\).
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