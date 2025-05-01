Intermediate Algebra
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−8,4,−2,1,…-8,4,-2,1,\(\ldots\)
−8,−172,−9,−192,…-8,-\(\frac{17}{2}\),-9,-\(\frac{19}{2}\),\(\ldots\)
−8,14,−12,1,…-8,\(\frac\)14,-\(\frac\)12,1,\(\ldots\)
−12,4,−32,256,…-\(\frac\)12,4,-32,256,\(\ldots\)
Master General Term of a Geometric Sequence with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the common ratio for the geometric sequence.
3,12,48,192,…3,12,48,192,…
185,65,25,215,…\(\frac{18}{5}\),\(\frac\)65,\(\frac\)25,\(\frac{2}{15}\),\(\ldots\)
0.8,0.12,0.018,0.0027,…0.8,0.12,0.018,0.0027,…
6,−32,3,−322,…6,-3\(\sqrt\)2,3,-\(\frac{3\sqrt2}{2}\),\(\ldots\)
Write the first four terms of the following geometric sequence.
a1=34,r=23a_1=\(\frac\)34,r=\(\frac\)23
Write a formula for the general or nthn^{\(\operatorname{\mathrm{th}\)}} term for each geometric sequence.
12,−6,3,−32,…12,-6,3,-\(\frac\)32,\(\ldots\)
0.8,0.32,0.128,0.0512,…0.8,0.32,0.128,0.0512,…
Find the indicated term of the following geometric sequence.
an=10(15)n−1a_{n}=10(\(\frac\)15)^{n-1}
Find a4a_4