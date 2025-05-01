Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
−1-1−1
111
−0.1-0.1−0.1
101010
Master Basic Properties of Logarithms Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\(\log\)_{y}\(\sqrt{y}\)
logx1\(\log\)_{x}1
Evaluate the given logarithmic expression.
log2128log_2128
log5(1125)log_5\(\left\)(\(\frac{1}{125}\]\right\))
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\(\frac{1}{216}\)
2y=3.2492^{y}=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\(\log\)_5(25)=2