Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 43m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities5h 35m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 46m
- 4. Graphs and Functions5h 12m
- The Rectangular Coordinate System44m
- Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables24m
- Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts23m
- Slope of a Line44m
- Slope-Intercept Form38m
- Point Slope Form22m
- Linear Inequalities in Two Variables28m
- Introduction to Relations and Functions53m
- Function Notation15m
- Composition of Functions17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 53m
- 6. Exponents, Polynomials, and Polynomial Functions3h 17m
- 7. Factoring2h 49m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Functions3h 44m
- Simplifying Rational Expressions42m
- Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions25m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators19m
- Least Common Denominators32m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators32m
- Rational Equations44m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- 9. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 10. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 11. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 30m
- 12. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 13. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 51m
11. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
11. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms: Videos & Practice Problems
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