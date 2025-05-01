Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Nutrition as a Science
Multiple Choice
Why are clinical trials sometimes preferred over epidemiological studies?
A
Clinical trials tend to have much larger sample sizes used in their studies.
B
Clinical trials are usually better able to establish causal relationships than epidemiological studies.
C
Clinical trials are less expensive and easier to implement than epidemiological studies.
D
Clinical trials are all performed in a laboratory, meaning their methods are more reliable.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key difference between clinical trials and epidemiological studies: Clinical trials are experimental studies where researchers actively intervene (e.g., testing a new drug or diet), while epidemiological studies are observational and analyze patterns, causes, and effects of health conditions in populations.
Recognize that clinical trials are designed to establish causation by controlling variables and using randomization to minimize bias. This is a major advantage over epidemiological studies, which can only suggest associations but not prove causation.
Note that clinical trials often involve smaller, controlled groups compared to the larger populations studied in epidemiological research. The focus is on precision and control rather than sample size.
Understand that clinical trials are not necessarily less expensive or easier to implement. In fact, they often require significant resources, time, and ethical considerations due to their experimental nature.
Clarify that clinical trials are not always performed in a laboratory. They can take place in clinical settings, hospitals, or even in community environments, depending on the study design.
