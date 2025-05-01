Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Nutrition as a Science
Multiple Choice
What is an advantage of performing epidemiological nutritional research?
A
Epidemiological research tends to be better controlled than other types of research.
B
In epidemiological research, participants and researchers do not know which group the participant is in.
C
In epidemiological research, groups are assigned randomly.
D
Epidemiological research often follows large sample sizes of people living without specific interventions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of epidemiological nutritional research: It is the study of the relationship between diet, nutrition, and health outcomes in populations, often without introducing specific interventions or experimental controls.
Recognize the key characteristic of epidemiological research: It typically involves observing large groups of people over time to identify patterns, correlations, or trends in health and nutrition.
Compare the provided options to the characteristics of epidemiological research: For example, epidemiological research does not involve random group assignments or blinding (as in clinical trials), but it does focus on large sample sizes and natural living conditions.
Identify the correct advantage: The ability to study large populations without interventions allows researchers to gather data on real-world dietary habits and health outcomes, which can provide valuable insights into public health trends.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'Epidemiological research often follows large sample sizes of people living without specific interventions,' as this aligns with the nature of this research method.
