Which governmental organization is responsible for ensuring the safety and quality of meat products?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
12. Food Safety & Regulation
U.S. Food Safety Systems
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A block of Parmesan cheese (a hard cheese) will often be good for several months past its sell-by date, provided that it is appropriately handled. Which option below do you think best explains why that is?
A
Hard cheeses have very low water content and high acidity, so are at low risk for microbial growth.
B
The sell-by date is only used by stores; foods are still generally good for months after their sell-by dates.
C
Hard cheeses are kept refrigerated, and refrigerated foods tend to be safe long after the sell-by date.
D
Having a sell-by date indicates it’s at low risk for spoilage; foods that are at risk of spoilage will have a use-by date.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that microbial growth in foods depends largely on factors such as water content, acidity (pH), temperature, and storage conditions.
Recognize that hard cheeses like Parmesan have very low water content, which limits the availability of moisture needed for microbes to grow.
Note that hard cheeses also tend to have higher acidity, creating an environment that is less favorable for microbial growth.
Consider that the sell-by date is primarily a guideline for retailers and does not necessarily indicate the exact point at which the food becomes unsafe to eat.
Combine these points to conclude that the low water content and high acidity of hard cheeses reduce microbial risk, allowing them to remain safe for consumption well past the sell-by date if properly handled.
Watch next
Master Food Safety: Regulation & Oversight with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which food or foods are required by the FDA to have a best-by, sell-by, or use-by date?
2
views