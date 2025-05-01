A block of Parmesan cheese (a hard cheese) will often be good for several months past its sell-by date, provided that it is appropriately handled. Which option below do you think best explains why that is?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
12. Food Safety & Regulation
U.S. Food Safety Systems
Multiple Choice
Which is the best way to ensure food is safe to eat?
A
Consume food before the sell-by date.
B
Consume food before the use-by date.
C
Consume food before the best-by date.
D
Ensure food has been handled and stored properly, and check for signs of spoilage.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of food date labels: 'sell-by date' indicates how long a store should display the product for sale; 'use-by date' is the last date recommended for the use of the product while at peak quality; 'best-by date' suggests when the product will be at its best flavor or quality.
Recognize that these dates are guidelines for quality rather than safety, meaning food can sometimes be safe to eat after these dates if handled properly.
Learn that the best way to ensure food safety is to focus on proper handling and storage practices, such as keeping perishable foods refrigerated or frozen, avoiding cross-contamination, and cooking foods to safe internal temperatures.
Check for signs of spoilage before consuming food, such as unusual odors, colors, textures, or mold, regardless of the date labels.
Combine knowledge of date labels with proper food safety practices and sensory checks to make informed decisions about whether food is safe to eat.
