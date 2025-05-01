Which of the following is a key marker of anorexia nervosa?
10. Nutrient Balance
Eating Disorders
Multiple Choice
Which statement below best describes disordered eating?
A
Disordered eating involves the same behaviors as eating disorders, but they occur more infrequently.
B
Disordered eating is unhealthy behavior around food or eating outside of what is considered normal variation.
C
Disordered eating includes a subset of eating disorders that do not involve purging or meal avoidance.
D
Disordered eating is clinically diagnosed unhealthy eating behavior that is not considered dangerous.
Many of the health consequences of bulimia nervosa involve damage to the gastrointestinal tract. What is a major reason for that?
