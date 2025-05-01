Which of the following is NOT a fat-soluble vitamin?
A
Vitamin C
B
Vitamin D
C
Vitamin E
D
Vitamin A
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of vitamins into fat-soluble and water-soluble categories. Fat-soluble vitamins dissolve in fats and oils and are stored in the body's fatty tissues, while water-soluble vitamins dissolve in water and are not stored extensively in the body.
Step 2: Recall the list of fat-soluble vitamins, which include Vitamins A, D, E, and K. These vitamins require dietary fats for proper absorption and can be stored in the liver and adipose tissue.
Step 3: Identify Vitamin C as a water-soluble vitamin, meaning it dissolves in water, is not stored in large amounts in the body, and must be consumed regularly through the diet.
Step 4: Compare the options given: Vitamin A, Vitamin D, and Vitamin E are all fat-soluble, whereas Vitamin C is not.
Step 5: Conclude that Vitamin C is the vitamin that is NOT fat-soluble, distinguishing it from the other options.
