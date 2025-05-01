Which fat-soluble vitamin is essential for maintaining epithelial tissues and supporting normal vision?
A
Vitamin A
B
Vitamin E
C
Vitamin D
D
Vitamin K
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins that dissolve in fats and oils and are stored in the body's fatty tissue and liver. The main fat-soluble vitamins are A, D, E, and K.
Recall the primary functions of each fat-soluble vitamin: Vitamin A is known for its role in maintaining healthy epithelial tissues and supporting vision; Vitamin D is important for calcium absorption and bone health; Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant protecting cells from damage; Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting.
Focus on the role related to epithelial tissues and vision. Epithelial tissues are the protective layers covering organs and body surfaces, and normal vision depends on certain compounds derived from Vitamin A.
Identify that Vitamin A is essential for the maintenance of epithelial tissues and the formation of visual pigments in the retina, which are critical for normal vision.
Conclude that among the options given, Vitamin A is the fat-soluble vitamin responsible for maintaining epithelial tissues and supporting normal vision.
